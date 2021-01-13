Day 1- Novena to the Holy Spirit Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Almighty and eternal God, Who hast vouchsafed to regenerate us by water and the Holy Spirit, and hast given us forgiveness all sins, vouchsafe to send forth from heaven upon us your seven fold Spirit, the Spirit of Wisdom and … Continue reading Novena to the Holy Spirit