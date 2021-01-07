Novena Begins: January 12 Feast Day: January 21

Patron Saint of Young Girls, Chastity, And the children of Mary.

Day 1 – St. Agnes Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious St. Agnes, You served God in humility and confidence on earth and are now in the enjoyment of His beatific Vision in heaven because you persevered till death and gained the crown of eternal life. Remember now the dangers that surround me in the vale of tears, and intercede for me in my needs and troubles.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Agnes, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

