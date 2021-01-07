Novena Begins: January 15 Feast Day: January 24

Patron Saint of the deaf, Catholic press, Catholic writers

Day 1- St. Francis de Sales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Do not look forward in fear to the changes in life; rather, look to them with full hope that as they arise,God, whose very own you are,will lead you safely through all things;and when you cannot stand it, God will carry you in His arms. Do not fear what may happen tomorrow, the same understanding Father who cares for you today will take care of you then and every day. He will either shield you from suffering or will give you unfailing strength to bear it. Be at peace,and put aside all anxious thoughts and imaginations.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2- St. Francis de Sales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3- St. Francis de Sales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4- St. Francis de Sales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5- St. Francis de Sales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6- St. Francis de Sales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7- St. Francis de Sales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8- St. Francis de Sales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9- St. Francis de Sales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

