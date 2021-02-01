Novena Begins: February 5 Feastday: February 14

Patron Saint of Love, Happy Marriages

Day 1 – St. Valentine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious advocate and protector, St. Valentine, Look with pity upon our wants, hear our prayers, relieve by your intercession the miseries under which we labor, and obtain for us the divine blessing, that we may be found worthy to join you in praising the Almighty for all eternity: through the merits of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Valentine, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Valentine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious advocate and protector, St. Valentine, Look with pity upon our wants, hear our prayers, relieve by your intercession the miseries under which we labor, and obtain for us the divine blessing, that we may be found worthy to join you in praising the Almighty for all eternity: through the merits of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Valentine, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Valentine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious advocate and protector, St. Valentine, Look with pity upon our wants, hear our prayers, relieve by your intercession the miseries under which we labor, and obtain for us the divine blessing, that we may be found worthy to join you in praising the Almighty for all eternity: through the merits of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Valentine, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Valentine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious advocate and protector, St. Valentine, Look with pity upon our wants, hear our prayers, relieve by your intercession the miseries under which we labor, and obtain for us the divine blessing, that we may be found worthy to join you in praising the Almighty for all eternity: through the merits of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Valentine, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Valentine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious advocate and protector, St. Valentine, Look with pity upon our wants, hear our prayers, relieve by your intercession the miseries under which we labor, and obtain for us the divine blessing, that we may be found worthy to join you in praising the Almighty for all eternity: through the merits of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Valentine, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Valentine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious advocate and protector, St. Valentine, Look with pity upon our wants, hear our prayers, relieve by your intercession the miseries under which we labor, and obtain for us the divine blessing, that we may be found worthy to join you in praising the Almighty for all eternity: through the merits of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Valentine, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Valentine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious advocate and protector, St. Valentine, Look with pity upon our wants, hear our prayers, relieve by your intercession the miseries under which we labor, and obtain for us the divine blessing, that we may be found worthy to join you in praising the Almighty for all eternity: through the merits of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Valentine, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Valentine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious advocate and protector, St. Valentine, Look with pity upon our wants, hear our prayers, relieve by your intercession the miseries under which we labor, and obtain for us the divine blessing, that we may be found worthy to join you in praising the Almighty for all eternity: through the merits of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Valentine, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Valentine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious advocate and protector, St. Valentine, Look with pity upon our wants, hear our prayers, relieve by your intercession the miseries under which we labor, and obtain for us the divine blessing, that we may be found worthy to join you in praising the Almighty for all eternity: through the merits of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Valentine, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…