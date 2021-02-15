Novena Prayer For Lent

Day 1 – Novena Prayers For Lent

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty and Everlasting God, You have given the human race Jesus Christ our Savior as a model of humility. He fulfilled Your Will by becoming Man And giving His life on the Cross. Help us to bear witness to You By following His example of suffering And make us worthy to share in His Resurrection. We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

