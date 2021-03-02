Novena Begins: March 8 Feast Day: March 17

Patron Saint of Ireland, Engineers

Day 1 – St. Patrick Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear St. Patrick, in your humility you called yourself a sinner, but you became a most successful missionary and prompted countless pagans to follow the Savior. Many of their descendants in turn spread the Good News in numerous foreign lands.

Through your powerful intercession with God, obtain the missionaries we need to continue the work you began.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

