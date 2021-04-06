Saint Bernadette Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: April 7 Feast Day: April 16

Patron Saint of Illness, Poverty And Lourdes, France

Day 1 – St. Bernadette Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, give me I pray the bread of humility, the bread of obedience, the bread of charity,the bread of strength to break my will, and make it one with yours, the bread of patience to bear the pain my heart endures, the bread to see you and you alone in all things and always! “I put my hope in you, Lord. Be my house of refuge because you are my strength.” “He is sufficient for me …Jesus alone for wealth.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home