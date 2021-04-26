Spread the Love

Novena Begins: April 27 Feast Day: May 6

Patron Saint of Purity of Choirboys, the Falsely Accused

Day 1 – St. Dominic Savio Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Saint Dominic Savio, you grew under the supervision and care of St. John Bosco. Witnessing the zeal of your mentor you shared his desire to bring the Lord a great many souls. Despite your frail and weak constitution you devoutly waited for Holy Mass kneeling outside your church until the doors opened despite rain or snow. We ask you to look upon all young people and inspire them to love the Holy Eucharist as you did. Pray that we may all share your aversion for sin and achieve a life of sanctity. Jesus always spoke of his love for children and we know that your requests will be well received. We humbly ask that you bring our petitions before the Lord.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Dominic Savio pray for us. (repeat three times)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

