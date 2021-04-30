Saint John of Avila Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 1 Feast Day: May 10

Patron saint of Andalusia, Spain, Spanish secular clergy

Day 1 – St. John of Avila Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty and eternal God,

who gave your holy Church blessed John of Avila as Doctor,

grant that what he taught when moved by the divine Spirit

may always stay firm in our hearts;

and, as by your gift we embrace him as our patron,

may we also have him as our defender to entreat your mercy.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

St. John of Avila, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

