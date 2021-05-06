Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 6 Feast Day: May 15

Patron Saint of Depression, Anxiety, Runaways, Mental Disorders

Day 1 – St. Dymphna Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, we humbly beseech You through Your servant, St. Dymphna,who sealed with her blood the love she bore You,to grant relief to those who suffer from mental afflictions and nervous disorders, especially…

(Mention your request here…)

St. Dymphna, helper of the mentally afflicted, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

