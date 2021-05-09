Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 9 Feastday: May 18

Day 1 – Pope Saint John I Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who reward faithful souls and who have

consecrated this day by the martyrdom of Pope Saint John the first

graciously hear the prayers of your people and grant that we,

who venerate his merits,

may imitate his constancy in the faith.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity

of the Holy Spirit,

One God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

