Novena Begins: May 18 Feast Day: May 27

Patron Saint of England, Sick

Day 1 – Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, who by your Son Jesus Christ called your Apostles and sent them forth to preach the Gospel to the nations:

We bless your holy name for your servant Augustine, first Archbishop of Canterbury, whose labors in propagating your Church among the English people we commemorate today.

And we pray that all whom you call and send may do your will, and bide your time, and see your glory; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Saint Augustine of Canterbury, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury

Day 3 – Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury

Day 4 – Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury

Day 5 – Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury

Day 6 – Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury

Day 7 – Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury

Day 8 – Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury

Day 9 – Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury

