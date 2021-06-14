Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 14 Feast Day: June 23

Day 1 – Corpus Christi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ, You who have given us Your precious Body and Blood to be our meat and drink, grant that through frequent reception of You in the Holy Eucharist, I may be strengthened in mind and body to do Your holy will.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

