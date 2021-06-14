man in white and red robe sitting on chair
Novena For June

Corpus Christi Novena

Novena Begins: June 14
Feast Day: June 23

Day 1 – Corpus Christi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ, You who have given us Your precious Body and Blood to be our meat and drink, grant that through frequent reception of You in the Holy Eucharist, I may be strengthened in mind and body to do Your holy will.

Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Corpus Christi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ, You who have given us Your precious Body and Blood to be our meat and drink, grant that through frequent reception of You in the Holy Eucharist, I may be strengthened in mind and body to do Your holy will.

Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Corpus Christi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ, You who have given us Your precious Body and Blood to be our meat and drink, grant that through frequent reception of You in the Holy Eucharist, I may be strengthened in mind and body to do Your holy will.

Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Corpus Christi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ, You who have given us Your precious Body and Blood to be our meat and drink, grant that through frequent reception of You in the Holy Eucharist, I may be strengthened in mind and body to do Your holy will.

Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Corpus Christi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ, You who have given us Your precious Body and Blood to be our meat and drink, grant that through frequent reception of You in the Holy Eucharist, I may be strengthened in mind and body to do Your holy will.

Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Corpus Christi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ, You who have given us Your precious Body and Blood to be our meat and drink, grant that through frequent reception of You in the Holy Eucharist, I may be strengthened in mind and body to do Your holy will.

Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Corpus Christi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ, You who have given us Your precious Body and Blood to be our meat and drink, grant that through frequent reception of You in the Holy Eucharist, I may be strengthened in mind and body to do Your holy will.

Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Corpus Christi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ, You who have given us Your precious Body and Blood to be our meat and drink, grant that through frequent reception of You in the Holy Eucharist, I may be strengthened in mind and body to do Your holy will.

Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Corpus Christi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ, You who have given us Your precious Body and Blood to be our meat and drink, grant that through frequent reception of You in the Holy Eucharist, I may be strengthened in mind and body to do Your holy will.

Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

