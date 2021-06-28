St. Maria Goretti Novena Prayers

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 28 Feast Day: July 6

Patron Saint of Young Woman,Youth Rape Victims, Poverty, Purity

Day 1 – St. Maria Goretti Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most lovable little Saint, who valued your purity above any earthly gain, and who sealed this choice with a martyr’s death, obtain for me also a strong love of this virtue, so consoling to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The pleasures of the world create many temptations for me. I turn to your powerful intercession in Heaven, so that with this help I may remain ever loyal to God, no matter what the price. In danger inspire me to repeat with you,”No, it is a sin!”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Sweet Heart of Jesus, be my Love! Sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation!



Say 1 Our Father… Say 1 Hail Mary… Say 1 Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Maria Goretti Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most lovable little Saint, who valued your purity above any earthly gain, and who sealed this choice with a martyr’s death, obtain for me also a strong love of this virtue, so consoling to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The pleasures of the world create many temptations for me. I turn to your powerful intercession in Heaven, so that with this help I may remain ever loyal to God, no matter what the price. In danger inspire me to repeat with you,”No, it is a sin!”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Sweet Heart of Jesus, be my Love! Sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation!



Say 1 Our Father… Say 1 Hail Mary… Say 1 Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Maria Goretti Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most lovable little Saint, who valued your purity above any earthly gain, and who sealed this choice with a martyr’s death, obtain for me also a strong love of this virtue, so consoling to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The pleasures of the world create many temptations for me. I turn to your powerful intercession in Heaven, so that with this help I may remain ever loyal to God, no matter what the price. In danger inspire me to repeat with you,”No, it is a sin!”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Sweet Heart of Jesus, be my Love! Sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation!



Say 1 Our Father… Say 1 Hail Mary… Say 1 Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Maria Goretti Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most lovable little Saint, who valued your purity above any earthly gain, and who sealed this choice with a martyr’s death, obtain for me also a strong love of this virtue, so consoling to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The pleasures of the world create many temptations for me. I turn to your powerful intercession in Heaven, so that with this help I may remain ever loyal to God, no matter what the price. In danger inspire me to repeat with you,”No, it is a sin!”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Sweet Heart of Jesus, be my Love! Sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation!



Say 1 Our Father… Say 1 Hail Mary… Say 1 Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Maria Goretti Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most lovable little Saint, who valued your purity above any earthly gain, and who sealed this choice with a martyr’s death, obtain for me also a strong love of this virtue, so consoling to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The pleasures of the world create many temptations for me. I turn to your powerful intercession in Heaven, so that with this help I may remain ever loyal to God, no matter what the price. In danger inspire me to repeat with you,”No, it is a sin!”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Sweet Heart of Jesus, be my Love! Sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation!



Say 1 Our Father… Say 1 Hail Mary… Say 1 Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Maria Goretti Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most lovable little Saint, who valued your purity above any earthly gain, and who sealed this choice with a martyr’s death, obtain for me also a strong love of this virtue, so consoling to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The pleasures of the world create many temptations for me. I turn to your powerful intercession in Heaven, so that with this help I may remain ever loyal to God, no matter what the price. In danger inspire me to repeat with you,”No, it is a sin!”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Sweet Heart of Jesus, be my Love! Sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation!



Say 1 Our Father… Say 1 Hail Mary… Say 1 Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Maria Goretti Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most lovable little Saint, who valued your purity above any earthly gain, and who sealed this choice with a martyr’s death, obtain for me also a strong love of this virtue, so consoling to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The pleasures of the world create many temptations for me. I turn to your powerful intercession in Heaven, so that with this help I may remain ever loyal to God, no matter what the price. In danger inspire me to repeat with you,”No, it is a sin!”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Sweet Heart of Jesus, be my Love! Sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation!



Say 1 Our Father… Say 1 Hail Mary… Say 1 Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Maria Goretti Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most lovable little Saint, who valued your purity above any earthly gain, and who sealed this choice with a martyr’s death, obtain for me also a strong love of this virtue, so consoling to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The pleasures of the world create many temptations for me. I turn to your powerful intercession in Heaven, so that with this help I may remain ever loyal to God, no matter what the price. In danger inspire me to repeat with you,”No, it is a sin!”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Sweet Heart of Jesus, be my Love! Sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation!



Say 1 Our Father… Say 1 Hail Mary… Say 1 Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Maria Goretti Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most lovable little Saint, who valued your purity above any earthly gain, and who sealed this choice with a martyr’s death, obtain for me also a strong love of this virtue, so consoling to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The pleasures of the world create many temptations for me. I turn to your powerful intercession in Heaven, so that with this help I may remain ever loyal to God, no matter what the price. In danger inspire me to repeat with you,”No, it is a sin!”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Sweet Heart of Jesus, be my Love! Sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation!



Say 1 Our Father… Say 1 Hail Mary… Say 1 Glory Be…