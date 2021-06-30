St. Veronica Giuliani Novena Prayers

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 30 Feast Day: July 9

Patron Saint of Photography, Poor, Sick

Day 1 – St. Veronica Giuliani Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who declare that You abide in hearts that are pure, grant that through the intercession of the Virgin blessed Veronica we may be so fashioned by Your grace, that we become a dwelling pleasing to You.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St.Veronica Giuliani, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

