Novena Begins: July 2 Feast Day: July 11

About St. Benedict St. Benedict was born of a noble Italian family about the year 480. As a young boy he was sent to Rome and placed in the public schools. He was turned off by the lack of discipline and laziness of the Roman youth, so he fled to the desert mountains of Subiaco and lived as a hermit for three years in a deep cave. Legend has it that he was brought food by a raven flying to his cave. He lived there completely unknown except by the monk Romanus who clothed him in a monastic habit. Benedict’s example of prayer and sanctity soon attracted others to join him. The strictness of his rule also caused others to despise him, one even poisoning his drink. But when Benedict made the sign of the Cross on the bowl, it broke and fell into pieces on the ground. After he built twelve monasteries in the mountains, he moved to Monte Cassino, where he founded an abbey and wrote his rule. He lived there until his death. St. Benedict had the ability to read consciences, prophesy and stop attacks of the devil. He destroyed pagan temples and statues and drove demons out from pagan sacred sites. At one point there were over 40,000 monasteries guided by the Benedictine rule which was (basically): “Pray and work.” Prayer to St. Benedict

Name Meaning: “The blessed one”

Patron Saint of: Against witchcraft, temptations, poisoning, dying people, monks, kidney disease, fever, civil engineers, school children

Day 1- St. Benedict Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Benedict, sublime model of virtue, pure vessel of God’s grace! Behold me humbly kneeling at your feet. I implore you in your loving kindness to pray for me before the throne of God.

To you I have recourse in the dangers that daily surround me.

Shield me against my selfishness and my indifference to God and to my neighbor.

Inspire me to imitate you in all things.

May your blessing be with me always, so that I may see and serve Christ in others and work for His kingdom.

Graciously obtain for me from God those favors and graces which I need so much in the trials, miseries and afflictions of life.

Your heart was always full of love, compassion and mercy toward those who were afflicted or troubled in any way. You never dismissed without consolation and assistance anyone who had recourse to you.

I therefore invoke your powerful intercession, confident in the hope that you will hear my prayers and obtain for me the special grace and favor I earnestly implore.

(Mention your request here…)

Help me, great Saint Benedict, to live and die as a faithful child of God, to run in the sweetness of His loving will, and to attain the eternal happiness of heaven.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Benedict Novena

Day 3 – St. Benedict Novena

Day 4 – St. Benedict Novena

Day 5 – St. Benedict Novena

Day 6 – St. Benedict Novena

Day 7 – St. Benedict Novena

Day 8 – St. Benedict Novena

Day 9 – St. Benedict Novena

