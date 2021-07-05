St. Kateri Tekakwitha Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: July 5 Feast Day: July 14

Patron Saint of the environment and ecology

Day 1 – St. Kateri Tekakwitha

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Kateri, favored child and Lily of the Mohawks, I come to seek your intercession in my present need…

(Mention your request here…)

I admire the virtues which adorned your soul: love of God and neighbor, humility, obedience, patience, purity and the spirit of sacrifice. Help me to imitate your example in my state of life. Through the goodness and mercy of God, Who has blessed you with so many graces which led you to the true faith and to a high degree of holiness, pray to God for me and help me. Obtain for me a very fervent devotion to the Holy Eucharist so that I may love Holy Mass as you did and receive Holy Communion as often as I can. Teach me also to be devoted to my crucified Savior as you were, that I may cheerfully bear my daily crosses for love of Him Who suffered so much for love of me.Most of all I beg you to pray for me that I may avoid sin, lead a holy life and save my soul.

Amen

St. Kateri Tekakwitha, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Kateri Tekakwitha

Day 3 – St. Kateri Tekakwitha

Day 4 – St. Kateri Tekakwitha

Day 5 – St. Kateri Tekakwitha

Day 6 – St. Kateri Tekakwitha

Day 7 – St. Kateri Tekakwitha

Day 8 – St. Kateri Tekakwitha

Day 9 – St. Kateri Tekakwitha

