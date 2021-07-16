Spread the Love

Novena Begins: July 16 Feast Day: July 25

Patron Saint of Travelers, Storms, Holy Death, Epilepsy

Day 1 – St. Christopher Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Glorious St. Christopher you have inherited a beautiful name, Christ Bearer, as a result of the wonderful legend that while carrying people across a raging stream you also carried the Child Jesus.

Teach us to be true Christ Bearers to those who do not know Him. Protect all of us that travel both near and far and petition Jesus to be with us always.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Christopher pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

