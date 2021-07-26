religious temple
Novena For July

St. John Vianney Novena

Novena Begins: July 26
Feast Day: August 4

Patron Saint of Parish Priests

Day 1 – Saint John Vianney Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, you raised up humble St. John Vianney to show what one priest can do. Pour out your graces upon my parish priest, and all priests, that they follow the saint’s example.

(Mention your request here… )

St. John Vianney, pray for us

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Saint John Vianney Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, you raised up humble St. John Vianney to show what one priest can do. Pour out your graces upon my parish priest, and all priests, that they follow the saint’s example.

(Mention your request here… )

St. John Vianney, pray for us

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Saint John Vianney Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, you raised up humble St. John Vianney to show what one priest can do. Pour out your graces upon my parish priest, and all priests, that they follow the saint’s example.

(Mention your request here… )

St. John Vianney, pray for us

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Saint John Vianney Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, you raised up humble St. John Vianney to show what one priest can do. Pour out your graces upon my parish priest, and all priests, that they follow the saint’s example.

(Mention your request here… )

St. John Vianney, pray for us

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Saint John Vianney Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, you raised up humble St. John Vianney to show what one priest can do. Pour out your graces upon my parish priest, and all priests, that they follow the saint’s example.

(Mention your request here… )

St. John Vianney, pray for us

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Saint John Vianney Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, you raised up humble St. John Vianney to show what one priest can do. Pour out your graces upon my parish priest, and all priests, that they follow the saint’s example.

(Mention your request here… )

St. John Vianney, pray for us

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Saint John Vianney Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, you raised up humble St. John Vianney to show what one priest can do. Pour out your graces upon my parish priest, and all priests, that they follow the saint’s example.

(Mention your request here… )

St. John Vianney, pray for us

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Saint John Vianney Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, you raised up humble St. John Vianney to show what one priest can do. Pour out your graces upon my parish priest, and all priests, that they follow the saint’s example.

(Mention your request here… )

St. John Vianney, pray for us

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Saint John Vianney Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, you raised up humble St. John Vianney to show what one priest can do. Pour out your graces upon my parish priest, and all priests, that they follow the saint’s example.

(Mention your request here… )

St. John Vianney, pray for us

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

