St. John Vianney Novena

Novena Begins: July 26 Feast Day: August 4

Patron Saint of Parish Priests

Day 1 – Saint John Vianney Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



God, you raised up humble St. John Vianney to show what one priest can do. Pour out your graces upon my parish priest, and all priests, that they follow the saint’s example.



(Mention your request here… )

St. John Vianney, pray for us



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

