Novena Begins: August 5 Feast Day: August 14

Patron Saint of drug addicts, prisoners, families, and the pro-life movement

Day 1 – St. Maximilian Kolbe Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus Christ who said, “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” through the intercession of St. Maximilian Kolbe, whose life illustrated such love, we beseech You to grant us our petitions.

(Mention your request here…)

Through the Knights of the Immaculate movement, which Maximilian founded, he spread a fervent devotion to Our Lady throughout the world. He gave up his life for a total stranger and loved his persecutors, giving us an example of unselfish love for all men – a love which was inspired by true devotion to Mary. Grant, O Lord Jesus, that we, too, may give ourselves entirely without reserve to the love and service of our Heavenly Queen in order to better love and serve our fellowman in imitation of your humble servant, St. Maximilian Kolbe.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

