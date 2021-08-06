Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 6 Feast Day: August 15

Day 1 – Assumption Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Mary, Queen Assumed into Heaven, I rejoice that after years of heroic martyrdom on earth, you have at last been taken to the throne prepared for you in heaven by the Holy Trinity. Lift my heart with you in the glory of your Assumption above the dreadful touch of sin and impurity. Teach me how small earth becomes when viewed from heaven. Make me realize that death is the triumphant gate through which I shall pass to your Son, and that someday my body shall rejoin my soul in the unending bliss of heaven. From this earth, over which I tread as a pilgrim, I look to you for help. I ask for this favor:

(Mention your request here…)

When my hour of death has come, lead me safely to the presence of Jesus to enjoy the vision of my God for all eternity together with you.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

