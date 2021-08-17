Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 18th Feast Day: August 27th

Patron Saint of Married women; Difficult marriages; disappointing children; victims of adultery or unfaithfulness; victims of (verbal) abuse; and conversion of relatives

Day 1 – Saint Monica Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Exemplary Mother of the Great Augustine, You perseveringly pursued your wayward son Not with wild threats But with prayerful cries to heaven. Intercede for all mothers in our day So that they may learn To draw their children to God. Teach them how to remain Close to their children, Even the prodigal sons and daughters Who have sadly gone astray. Dear St Monica, troubled wife and mother, Many sorrows pierced your heart During your lifetime. Yet you never despaired or lost faith. With confidence, persistence and profound faith, You prayed daily for the conversion Of your beloved husband, Patricius and your beloved son, Augustine. Grant me that same fortitude, Patience and trust in the Lord. Intercede for me, dear St. Monica, That God may favorably hear my plea for



(Mention your request here…)

And grant me the grace To accept his will in all things, Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, In the unity of the Holy Spirit, One God forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Saint Monica Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

And grant me the grace To accept his will in all things, Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, In the unity of the Holy Spirit, One God forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Saint Monica Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

And grant me the grace To accept his will in all things, Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, In the unity of the Holy Spirit, One God forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Saint Monica Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

And grant me the grace To accept his will in all things, Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, In the unity of the Holy Spirit, One God forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Saint Monica Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

And grant me the grace To accept his will in all things, Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, In the unity of the Holy Spirit, One God forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Saint Monica Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

And grant me the grace To accept his will in all things, Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, In the unity of the Holy Spirit, One God forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Saint Monica Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

And grant me the grace To accept his will in all things, Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, In the unity of the Holy Spirit, One God forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Saint Monica Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

And grant me the grace To accept his will in all things, Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, In the unity of the Holy Spirit, One God forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Saint Monica Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

And grant me the grace To accept his will in all things, Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, In the unity of the Holy Spirit, One God forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

