Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 19 Feast Day: August 28

Patron Saint of Brewers, Printers, Theologians

Day 1 – St. Augustine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Augustine teach us to be humble and grateful to recognize the gifts of the Lord and to be generous to share them with joy. You, who have been the beacon of the Gospel to so many generations walk with us today and illumine our paths and processes of revitalization. Help us to discern the will of God and to make the right decisions in response to the call of the Church and the needs of men.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Augustine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Augustine teach us to be humble and grateful to recognize the gifts of the Lord and to be generous to share them with joy. You, who have been the beacon of the Gospel to so many generations walk with us today and illumine our paths and processes of revitalization. Help us to discern the will of God and to make the right decisions in response to the call of the Church and the needs of men.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Augustine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Augustine teach us to be humble and grateful to recognize the gifts of the Lord and to be generous to share them with joy. You, who have been the beacon of the Gospel to so many generations walk with us today and illumine our paths and processes of revitalization. Help us to discern the will of God and to make the right decisions in response to the call of the Church and the needs of men.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Augustine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Augustine teach us to be humble and grateful to recognize the gifts of the Lord and to be generous to share them with joy. You, who have been the beacon of the Gospel to so many generations walk with us today and illumine our paths and processes of revitalization. Help us to discern the will of God and to make the right decisions in response to the call of the Church and the needs of men.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Augustine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Augustine teach us to be humble and grateful to recognize the gifts of the Lord and to be generous to share them with joy. You, who have been the beacon of the Gospel to so many generations walk with us today and illumine our paths and processes of revitalization. Help us to discern the will of God and to make the right decisions in response to the call of the Church and the needs of men.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Augustine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Augustine teach us to be humble and grateful to recognize the gifts of the Lord and to be generous to share them with joy. You, who have been the beacon of the Gospel to so many generations walk with us today and illumine our paths and processes of revitalization. Help us to discern the will of God and to make the right decisions in response to the call of the Church and the needs of men.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Augustine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Augustine teach us to be humble and grateful to recognize the gifts of the Lord and to be generous to share them with joy. You, who have been the beacon of the Gospel to so many generations walk with us today and illumine our paths and processes of revitalization. Help us to discern the will of God and to make the right decisions in response to the call of the Church and the needs of men.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Augustine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Augustine teach us to be humble and grateful to recognize the gifts of the Lord and to be generous to share them with joy. You, who have been the beacon of the Gospel to so many generations walk with us today and illumine our paths and processes of revitalization. Help us to discern the will of God and to make the right decisions in response to the call of the Church and the needs of men.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Augustine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Augustine teach us to be humble and grateful to recognize the gifts of the Lord and to be generous to share them with joy. You, who have been the beacon of the Gospel to so many generations walk with us today and illumine our paths and processes of revitalization. Help us to discern the will of God and to make the right decisions in response to the call of the Church and the needs of men.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Augustine Feast Day Prayer

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Breathe in me O Holy Spirit, that my thoughts may all be holy. Act in me O Holy Spirit, that my work, too, may be holy.

Draw my heart O Holy Spirit, that I love but what is holy. Strengthen me O Holy Spirit, to defend all that is holy.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Spread the Love