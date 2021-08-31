Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 31 Feast Day: September 8

Day 1 – Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Remember, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, the great things the Lord has done for you; He chose you for His mother, He wanted you close to His cross, He gives you a share in His glory. He listens to your prayer. Offer Him our prayers of praise and thanksgiving. Present our petitions to Him.

(Mention your request here…)

Let us live like you in the love of your Son that His Kingdom may come. Lead all people to the source of living water that flows from His Heart, spreading over the world hope and salvation, justice, and peace. See our trust in you, answer our prayer. Show yourself always, our Mother.

Amen

Our Lady of The Sacred Heart, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Novena

Day 3 – Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Novena

Day 4 – Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Novena

Day 5 – Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Novena

Day 6 – Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Novena

Day 7 – Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Novena

Day 8 – Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Novena

Day 9 – Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Novena

