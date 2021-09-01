Spread the Love

Novena Begins: September 1 Feast Day: September 10

Patron Saint of animals; babies; boatmen; dying people; mariners; holy souls; sailors; sick animals; souls in purgatory.

Day 1 : Saint Nicholas of Tolentino Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you worked miracles of healing and comfort at the hands of St. Nicholas: hear all who cry to you in distress, in sickness and in every danger of soul and body, and save them in your mercy.

Almighty God, your glory shone upon the Church through the holiness and miracles of St. Nicholas of Tolentino. In answer to his prayers, keep your holy people in peace and unity. We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

