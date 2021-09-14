Spread the Love

Novena Begins: September 14 Feast Day: September 23

Day 1 – Our Lady of Walsingham Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary. And she conceived by the Holy Spirit. Hail Mary …Behold the handmaid of the Lord. Be it done unto me according to Thy Word. Hail Mary … And the Word was made flesh, And dwelt among us. Hail Mary …Pray for us O holy Mother of God, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. We beseech thee, O Lord, pour thy grace into our hearts, that as we have known the Incarnation of Christ thy Son by the message of an angel, so by His Passion and Cross we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection, through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen

(The Angelus)

O God, our Father, who prepared through the Holy Spirit the body and soul of the glorious Virgin Mother, Mary, to be a fit dwelling place for Thy Son; we recall with joy her appearing at Walsingham, grant that through her motherly intercession we may be preserved from evil and given health of soul and body. This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. O Mary, recall the solemn moment when Jesus, your Divine Son, dying on the cross, confided us to your maternal care. You are our Mother, we desire ever to remain your devout children. Let us therefore feel the effects of your powerful intercession with Jesus Christ. make your name again glorious in the place once renowned throughout England by your visits, favors and many miracles. Pray O holy Mother of God for the conversion of England, restoration of the sick, consolation for the afflicted, repentance of sinners, peace to the departed. O Blessed Mary, Mother of God, Our Lady of Walsingham, intercede for us. Amen. O gracious Lady, glory of Jerusalem, Cypress of Sion and Joy of Israel, Rose of Jericho and Star of Bethlehem, O gracious Lady, our asking do not repel, in mercy all women ever thou dost excel. Therefore, Blessed Lady, grant then thy great grace, to all that thee devoutly visit in this place. Amen. (15th century Prayer to Our Lady of Walsingham)

Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of Walsingham Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary. And she conceived by the Holy Spirit. Hail Mary …Behold the handmaid of the Lord. Be it done unto me according to Thy Word. Hail Mary …And the Word was made flesh, And dwelt among us. Hail Mary …Pray for us O holy Mother of God, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. We beseech thee, O Lord, pour thy grace into our hearts, that as we have known the Incarnation of Christ thy Son by the message of an angel, so by His Passion and Cross we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection, through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen

(The Angelus)

O God, our Father, who prepared through the Holy Spirit the body and soul of the glorious Virgin Mother, Mary, to be a fit dwelling place for Thy Son; we recall with joy her appearing at Walsingham, grant that through her motherly intercession we may be preserved from evil and given health of soul and body. This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. O Mary, recall the solemn moment when Jesus, your Divine Son, dying on the cross, confided us to your maternal care. You are our Mother, we desire ever to remain your devout children. Let us therefore feel the effects of your powerful intercession with Jesus Christ. make your name again glorious in the place once renowned throughout England by your visits, favors and many miracles. Pray O holy Mother of God for the conversion of England, restoration of the sick, consolation for the afflicted, repentance of sinners, peace to the departed. O Blessed Mary, Mother of God, Our Lady of Walsingham, intercede for us. Amen. O gracious Lady, glory of Jerusalem, Cypress of Sion and Joy of Israel, Rose of Jericho and Star of Bethlehem, O gracious Lady, our asking do not repel, in mercy all women ever thou dost excel. Therefore, Blessed Lady, grant then thy great grace, to all that thee devoutly visit in this place. Amen. (15th century Prayer to Our Lady of Walsingham)

Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Our Lady of Walsingham Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary. And she conceived by the Holy Spirit. Hail Mary …Behold the handmaid of the Lord. Be it done unto me according to Thy Word. Hail Mary …And the Word was made flesh, And dwelt among us. Hail Mary …Pray for us O holy Mother of God, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. We beseech thee, O Lord, pour thy grace into our hearts, that as we have known the Incarnation of Christ thy Son by the message of an angel, so by His Passion and Cross we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection, through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen

(The Angelus)

O God, our Father, who prepared through the Holy Spirit the body and soul of the glorious Virgin Mother, Mary, to be a fit dwelling place for Thy Son; we recall with joy her appearing at Walsingham, grant that through her motherly intercession we may be preserved from evil and given health of soul and body. This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. O Mary, recall the solemn moment when Jesus, your Divine Son, dying on the cross, confided us to your maternal care. You are our Mother, we desire ever to remain your devout children. Let us therefore feel the effects of your powerful intercession with Jesus Christ. make your name again glorious in the place once renowned throughout England by your visits, favors and many miracles. Pray O holy Mother of God for the conversion of England, restoration of the sick, consolation for the afflicted, repentance of sinners, peace to the departed. O Blessed Mary, Mother of God, Our Lady of Walsingham, intercede for us. Amen. O gracious Lady, glory of Jerusalem, Cypress of Sion and Joy of Israel, Rose of Jericho and Star of Bethlehem, O gracious Lady, our asking do not repel, in mercy all women ever thou dost excel. Therefore, Blessed Lady, grant then thy great grace, to all that thee devoutly visit in this place. Amen. (15th century Prayer to Our Lady of Walsingham)

Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Our Lady of Walsingham Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary. And she conceived by the Holy Spirit. Hail Mary …Behold the handmaid of the Lord. Be it done unto me according to Thy Word. Hail Mary …And the Word was made flesh, And dwelt among us. Hail Mary …Pray for us O holy Mother of God, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. We beseech thee, O Lord, pour thy grace into our hearts, that as we have known the Incarnation of Christ thy Son by the message of an angel, so by His Passion and Cross we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection, through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen

(The Angelus)

O God, our Father, who prepared through the Holy Spirit the body and soul of the glorious Virgin Mother, Mary, to be a fit dwelling place for Thy Son; we recall with joy her appearing at Walsingham, grant that through her motherly intercession we may be preserved from evil and given health of soul and body. This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. O Mary, recall the solemn moment when Jesus, your Divine Son, dying on the cross, confided us to your maternal care. You are our Mother, we desire ever to remain your devout children. Let us therefore feel the effects of your powerful intercession with Jesus Christ. make your name again glorious in the place once renowned throughout England by your visits, favors and many miracles. Pray O holy Mother of God for the conversion of England, restoration of the sick, consolation for the afflicted, repentance of sinners, peace to the departed. O Blessed Mary, Mother of God, Our Lady of Walsingham, intercede for us. Amen. O gracious Lady, glory of Jerusalem, Cypress of Sion and Joy of Israel, Rose of Jericho and Star of Bethlehem, O gracious Lady, our asking do not repel, in mercy all women ever thou dost excel. Therefore, Blessed Lady, grant then thy great grace, to all that thee devoutly visit in this place. Amen. (15th century Prayer to Our Lady of Walsingham)

Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Our Lady of Walsingham Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary. And she conceived by the Holy Spirit. Hail Mary …Behold the handmaid of the Lord. Be it done unto me according to Thy Word. Hail Mary …And the Word was made flesh, And dwelt among us. Hail Mary …Pray for us O holy Mother of God, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. We beseech thee, O Lord, pour thy grace into our hearts, that as we have known the Incarnation of Christ thy Son by the message of an angel, so by His Passion and Cross we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection, through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen

(The Angelus)

O God, our Father, who prepared through the Holy Spirit the body and soul of the glorious Virgin Mother, Mary, to be a fit dwelling place for Thy Son; we recall with joy her appearing at Walsingham, grant that through her motherly intercession we may be preserved from evil and given health of soul and body. This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. O Mary, recall the solemn moment when Jesus, your Divine Son, dying on the cross, confided us to your maternal care. You are our Mother, we desire ever to remain your devout children. Let us therefore feel the effects of your powerful intercession with Jesus Christ. make your name again glorious in the place once renowned throughout England by your visits, favors and many miracles. Pray O holy Mother of God for the conversion of England, restoration of the sick, consolation for the afflicted, repentance of sinners, peace to the departed. O Blessed Mary, Mother of God, Our Lady of Walsingham, intercede for us. Amen. O gracious Lady, glory of Jerusalem, Cypress of Sion and Joy of Israel, Rose of Jericho and Star of Bethlehem, O gracious Lady, our asking do not repel, in mercy all women ever thou dost excel. Therefore, Blessed Lady, grant then thy great grace, to all that thee devoutly visit in this place. Amen. (15th century Prayer to Our Lady of Walsingham)

Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Our Lady of Walsingham Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary. And she conceived by the Holy Spirit. Hail Mary …Behold the handmaid of the Lord. Be it done unto me according to Thy Word. Hail Mary …And the Word was made flesh, And dwelt among us. Hail Mary …Pray for us O holy Mother of God, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. We beseech thee, O Lord, pour thy grace into our hearts, that as we have known the Incarnation of Christ thy Son by the message of an angel, so by His Passion and Cross we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection, through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen

(The Angelus)

O God, our Father, who prepared through the Holy Spirit the body and soul of the glorious Virgin Mother, Mary, to be a fit dwelling place for Thy Son; we recall with joy her appearing at Walsingham, grant that through her motherly intercession we may be preserved from evil and given health of soul and body. This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. O Mary, recall the solemn moment when Jesus, your Divine Son, dying on the cross, confided us to your maternal care. You are our Mother, we desire ever to remain your devout children. Let us therefore feel the effects of your powerful intercession with Jesus Christ. make your name again glorious in the place once renowned throughout England by your visits, favors and many miracles. Pray O holy Mother of God for the conversion of England, restoration of the sick, consolation for the afflicted, repentance of sinners, peace to the departed. O Blessed Mary, Mother of God, Our Lady of Walsingham, intercede for us. Amen. O gracious Lady, glory of Jerusalem, Cypress of Sion and Joy of Israel, Rose of Jericho and Star of Bethlehem, O gracious Lady, our asking do not repel, in mercy all women ever thou dost excel. Therefore, Blessed Lady, grant then thy great grace, to all that thee devoutly visit in this place. Amen. (15th century Prayer to Our Lady of Walsingham)

Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Our Lady of Walsingham Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary. And she conceived by the Holy Spirit. Hail Mary …Behold the handmaid of the Lord. Be it done unto me according to Thy Word. Hail Mary …And the Word was made flesh, And dwelt among us. Hail Mary …Pray for us O holy Mother of God, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. We beseech thee, O Lord, pour thy grace into our hearts, that as we have known the Incarnation of Christ thy Son by the message of an angel, so by His Passion and Cross we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection, through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen

(The Angelus)

O God, our Father, who prepared through the Holy Spirit the body and soul of the glorious Virgin Mother, Mary, to be a fit dwelling place for Thy Son; we recall with joy her appearing at Walsingham, grant that through her motherly intercession we may be preserved from evil and given health of soul and body. This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. O Mary, recall the solemn moment when Jesus, your Divine Son, dying on the cross, confided us to your maternal care. You are our Mother, we desire ever to remain your devout children. Let us therefore feel the effects of your powerful intercession with Jesus Christ. make your name again glorious in the place once renowned throughout England by your visits, favors and many miracles. Pray O holy Mother of God for the conversion of England, restoration of the sick, consolation for the afflicted, repentance of sinners, peace to the departed. O Blessed Mary, Mother of God, Our Lady of Walsingham, intercede for us. Amen. O gracious Lady, glory of Jerusalem, Cypress of Sion and Joy of Israel, Rose of Jericho and Star of Bethlehem, O gracious Lady, our asking do not repel, in mercy all women ever thou dost excel. Therefore, Blessed Lady, grant then thy great grace, to all that thee devoutly visit in this place. Amen. (15th century Prayer to Our Lady of Walsingham)

Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Our Lady of Walsingham Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary. And she conceived by the Holy Spirit. Hail Mary …Behold the handmaid of the Lord. Be it done unto me according to Thy Word. Hail Mary …And the Word was made flesh, And dwelt among us. Hail Mary …Pray for us O holy Mother of God, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. We beseech thee, O Lord, pour thy grace into our hearts, that as we have known the Incarnation of Christ thy Son by the message of an angel, so by His Passion and Cross we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection, through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen

(The Angelus)

O God, our Father, who prepared through the Holy Spirit the body and soul of the glorious Virgin Mother, Mary, to be a fit dwelling place for Thy Son; we recall with joy her appearing at Walsingham, grant that through her motherly intercession we may be preserved from evil and given health of soul and body. This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. O Mary, recall the solemn moment when Jesus, your Divine Son, dying on the cross, confided us to your maternal care. You are our Mother, we desire ever to remain your devout children. Let us therefore feel the effects of your powerful intercession with Jesus Christ. make your name again glorious in the place once renowned throughout England by your visits, favors and many miracles. Pray O holy Mother of God for the conversion of England, restoration of the sick, consolation for the afflicted, repentance of sinners, peace to the departed. O Blessed Mary, Mother of God, Our Lady of Walsingham, intercede for us. Amen. O gracious Lady, glory of Jerusalem, Cypress of Sion and Joy of Israel, Rose of Jericho and Star of Bethlehem, O gracious Lady, our asking do not repel, in mercy all women ever thou dost excel. Therefore, Blessed Lady, grant then thy great grace, to all that thee devoutly visit in this place. Amen. (15th century Prayer to Our Lady of Walsingham)

Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Our Lady of Walsingham Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary. And she conceived by the Holy Spirit. Hail Mary …Behold the handmaid of the Lord. Be it done unto me according to Thy Word. Hail Mary …And the Word was made flesh, And dwelt among us. Hail Mary …Pray for us O holy Mother of God, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. We beseech thee, O Lord, pour thy grace into our hearts, that as we have known the Incarnation of Christ thy Son by the message of an angel, so by His Passion and Cross we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection, through the same Christ our Lord.

Amen

(The Angelus)

O God, our Father, who prepared through the Holy Spirit the body and soul of the glorious Virgin Mother, Mary, to be a fit dwelling place for Thy Son; we recall with joy her appearing at Walsingham, grant that through her motherly intercession we may be preserved from evil and given health of soul and body. This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. O Mary, recall the solemn moment when Jesus, your Divine Son, dying on the cross, confided us to your maternal care. You are our Mother, we desire ever to remain your devout children. Let us therefore feel the effects of your powerful intercession with Jesus Christ. make your name again glorious in the place once renowned throughout England by your visits, favors and many miracles. Pray O holy Mother of God for the conversion of England, restoration of the sick, consolation for the afflicted, repentance of sinners, peace to the departed. O Blessed Mary, Mother of God, Our Lady of Walsingham, intercede for us. Amen. O gracious Lady, glory of Jerusalem, Cypress of Sion and Joy of Israel, Rose of Jericho and Star of Bethlehem, O gracious Lady, our asking do not repel, in mercy all women ever thou dost excel. Therefore, Blessed Lady, grant then thy great grace, to all that thee devoutly visit in this place. Amen. (15th century Prayer to Our Lady of Walsingham)

Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home