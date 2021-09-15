Spread the Love

Novena Begins: September 15 Feast Day: September 24

Patron Saint of Spain, Barcelona, Mercedes

Day 1 – Our Lady of Ransom Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, Who through the most glorious Mother of Your Son were pleased to give new children to Your Church for the deliverance of Christ’s faithful from the power of the heathen; grant, we beg You, that we who affectionately honor her as the Foundress of so great a work, may by her merits and intercession, be delivered from all sin and bondage of hell. Through the same Christ Our Lord, Amen.

Our Lady of Ransom, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of Ransom Novena

Our Lady of Ransom, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Our Lady of Ransom Novena

Our Lady of Ransom, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Our Lady of Ransom Novena

Our Lady of Ransom, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Our Lady of Ransom Novena

Our Lady of Ransom, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Our Lady of Ransom Novena

Our Lady of Ransom, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Our Lady of Ransom Novena

Our Lady of Ransom, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Our Lady of Ransom Novena

Our Lady of Ransom, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Our Lady of Ransom Novena

Our Lady of Ransom, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home