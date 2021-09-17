Bible TriviaHow many people did Jesus raise from the dead? Spread the Love 0 votes, 0 avg 76 Created on September 14, 2021 How many people did Jesus raise from the dead? 1 / 1 How many people did Jesus raise from the dead? 1 3 2 5 Jesus raised the widow's son at Nain (Luke 7:11-17),Jairus' daughter (Matthew 9:18-26);and Lazarus (John 11:1-44). Your score is The average score is 42% LinkedIn Facebook Twitter 0% Restart quiz Send feedback Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related