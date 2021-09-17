Bible TriviaWhat is the closest city to the Sea of Galilee?￼ Spread the Love 0 votes, 0 avg 51 Created on September 14, 2021Holy Land What is the closest city to the Sea of Galilee? 1 / 1 What is the closest city to the Sea of Galilee? Bethlehem Nazareth Tiberias Jerusalem Cana Tiberias is an Israeli city on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee! Your score is The average score is 43% LinkedIn Facebook Twitter 0% Restart quiz Send feedback Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related