Novena Begins: September 18 Feast Day: September 27

Patron Saint of Charitable Associations and the Poor

Day 1 – Novena to St. Vincent de Paul

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Vincent, patron of all charitable associations and father of those who are in misery, come to our assistance. Obtain from our Lord help for the poor, relief for the infirm, consolation for the afflicted, protection for the abandoned, a spirit of generosity for the rich, grace of conversion for sinners, zeal for priests, peace for the Church, tranquility and order for all nations, and salvation for them all. May we be united in the life to come, by your intercession, and experience joy, gladness, and everlasting happiness.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St.Vincent de Paul, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to St. Vincent de Paul

Day 3 – Novena to St. Vincent de Paul

Day 4 – Novena to St. Vincent de Paul

Day 5 – Novena to St. Vincent de Paul

Day 6 – Novena to St. Vincent de Paul

Day 7 – Novena to St. Vincent de Paul

Day 8 – Novena to St. Vincent de Paul

Day 9 – Novena to St. Vincent de Paul

