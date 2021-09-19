Spread the Love

Novena Begins: September 19 Feast Day: September 28

Patron Saint of knots, difficult problems

About Mary, Undoer of Knots Early in the sixteenth century, Hieronymus Ambrosius Langenmantel commissioned the painting of Mary, Undoer or Untier of knots for St. Peter am Perlach Church in Augsburg, Germany. The artist, Johann Georg Melchior Schmidtner, was inspired by the story of the man’s grandfather, Wolfgang Langenmantel, a German nobleman, and his wife Sophie. The couple’s lives were falling apart and they were on the verge of separation. In an effort to save their marriage, Wolfgang decided to get advice from a Jesuit priest, Father Rem, who lived in a monastery near Augsburg, Germany. They prayed together, raising up to Our Lady “the bond of marriage,” praying that “all knots be loosed and resolved.” After several meetings and many prayers to Our Lady, Wolfgang and Sophie reunited. The painting portrays Mary dressed in a blue mantle, with twelve stars above her head, standing on the serpent, crushing evil and untying the knots in a long ribbon, working together with the Holy Spirit and the angels. The idea of Mary undoing the knots is believed to have been inspired by the meditation of St. Irenaeus, Bishop of Lyon: “Eve, by her disobedience, tied the knot of disgrace for the human race; whereas Mary, by her obedience, undid it.” Mary is seen as one who intercedes for us to her Son, helping us to let go of what binds us, what ties us to this world, what causes discord, violence and despair, freeing us from the struggles and the “knots” of our lives. While studying in Germany in the 1980’s, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, saw the image of Mary, Undoer of Knots and brought it back to Argentina, promoting devotion to Our Lady. He had this same image engraved on a chalice that he presented to Pope Benedict XVI. Our Lady Undoer of Knots, pray for us!

Day 1 – Mary Undoer of Knots Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Virgin Mary, Mother of fair love, Mother who never refuses to come to the aid of a child in need, Mother whose hands never cease to serve your beloved children because they are moved by the divine love and immense mercy that exists in your heart, cast your compassionate eyes upon me and see the snarl of knots that exist in my life. You know very well how desperate I am, my pain and how I am bound up by the Knots. Mary, Mother to whom God entrusted the undoing of the knots in the lives of his children, I entrust into your hands the ribbon of my life. No one, not even the Evil One himself, can take it away from your precious care. In your hands there is no knot that cannot be undone. Powerful Mother, by your grace and intercessory power with Your Son and My Liberator, Jesus, take into your hands today this knot… I beg you to undo it for the glory of god, once and for all. You are my hope. O my Lady, you are the only consolation God gives me, the fortification of my feeble strength, the enrichment of my destitution and with Christ the freedom from my chains. Hear my plea Keep me, guide me, protect me, o safe refuge.



(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Mary Undoer of Knots Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Mary Undoer of Knots Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Mary Undoer of Knots Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Mary Undoer of Knots Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Mary Undoer of Knots Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Mary Undoer of Knots Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Mary Undoer of Knots Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Mary Undoer of Knots Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

