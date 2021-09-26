Spread the Love

Novena Begins: September 26 Feast Day: October 5

Patron Saint of Mercy

Day 1 – St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…

(Mention your request here…)

My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.

Saint Faustina, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…

(Mention your request here…)

My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.

Saint Faustina, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…

(Mention your request here…)

My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.

Saint Faustina, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…

(Mention your request here…)

My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.

Saint Faustina, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…

(Mention your request here…)

My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.

Saint Faustina, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…

(Mention your request here…)

My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.

Saint Faustina, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…

(Mention your request here…)

My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.

Saint Faustina, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…

(Mention your request here…)

My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.

Saint Faustina, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…

(Mention your request here…)

My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.

Saint Faustina, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home