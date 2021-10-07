Saint Gerard Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: October 7 Feast day: October 16

Patron Saint of Expectant Mothers

Day 1 – St. Gerard Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O great Saint Gerard, beloved servant of Jesus Christ, perfect imitator of your meek and humble Savior, and devoted child of Mother of God, en kindle within my heart one spark of that heavenly fire of charity which glowed in your heart and made you an angel of love.

(Mention your request here…)

O glorious Saint Gerard, because when falsely accused of crime, you did bear, like your Divine Master, without murmur or complaint, the calumnies of wicked men, you have been raised up by God as the patron and protector of expectant mothers. Preserve me from danger and from the excessive pains accompanying childbirth, and shield the child which I now carry, that it may see the light of day and receive the purifying and life-giving waters of baptism through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Gerard Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O great Saint Gerard, beloved servant of Jesus Christ, perfect imitator of your meek and humble Savior, and devoted child of Mother of God, en kindle within my heart one spark of that heavenly fire of charity which glowed in your heart and made you an angel of love.

(Mention your request here…)

O glorious Saint Gerard, because when falsely accused of crime, you did bear, like your Divine Master, without murmur or complaint, the calumnies of wicked men, you have been raised up by God as the patron and protector of expectant mothers. Preserve me from danger and from the excessive pains accompanying childbirth, and shield the child which I now carry, that it may see the light of day and receive the purifying and life-giving waters of baptism through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Gerard Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O great Saint Gerard, beloved servant of Jesus Christ, perfect imitator of your meek and humble Savior, and devoted child of Mother of God, en kindle within my heart one spark of that heavenly fire of charity which glowed in your heart and made you an angel of love.

(Mention your request here…)

O glorious Saint Gerard, because when falsely accused of crime, you did bear, like your Divine Master, without murmur or complaint, the calumnies of wicked men, you have been raised up by God as the patron and protector of expectant mothers. Preserve me from danger and from the excessive pains accompanying childbirth, and shield the child which I now carry, that it may see the light of day and receive the purifying and life-giving waters of baptism through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Gerard Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O great Saint Gerard, beloved servant of Jesus Christ, perfect imitator of your meek and humble Savior, and devoted child of Mother of God, en kindle within my heart one spark of that heavenly fire of charity which glowed in your heart and made you an angel of love.

(Mention your request here…)

O glorious Saint Gerard, because when falsely accused of crime, you did bear, like your Divine Master, without murmur or complaint, the calumnies of wicked men, you have been raised up by God as the patron and protector of expectant mothers. Preserve me from danger and from the excessive pains accompanying childbirth, and shield the child which I now carry, that it may see the light of day and receive the purifying and life-giving waters of baptism through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Gerard Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O great Saint Gerard, beloved servant of Jesus Christ, perfect imitator of your meek and humble Savior, and devoted child of Mother of God, en kindle within my heart one spark of that heavenly fire of charity which glowed in your heart and made you an angel of love.

(Mention your request here…)

O glorious Saint Gerard, because when falsely accused of crime, you did bear, like your Divine Master, without murmur or complaint, the calumnies of wicked men, you have been raised up by God as the patron and protector of expectant mothers. Preserve me from danger and from the excessive pains accompanying childbirth, and shield the child which I now carry, that it may see the light of day and receive the purifying and life-giving waters of baptism through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Gerard Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O great Saint Gerard, beloved servant of Jesus Christ, perfect imitator of your meek and humble Savior, and devoted child of Mother of God, en kindle within my heart one spark of that heavenly fire of charity which glowed in your heart and made you an angel of love.

(Mention your request here…)

O glorious Saint Gerard, because when falsely accused of crime, you did bear, like your Divine Master, without murmur or complaint, the calumnies of wicked men, you have been raised up by God as the patron and protector of expectant mothers. Preserve me from danger and from the excessive pains accompanying childbirth, and shield the child which I now carry, that it may see the light of day and receive the purifying and life-giving waters of baptism through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Gerard Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O great Saint Gerard, beloved servant of Jesus Christ, perfect imitator of your meek and humble Savior, and devoted child of Mother of God, en kindle within my heart one spark of that heavenly fire of charity which glowed in your heart and made you an angel of love.

(Mention your request here…)

O glorious Saint Gerard, because when falsely accused of crime, you did bear, like your Divine Master, without murmur or complaint, the calumnies of wicked men, you have been raised up by God as the patron and protector of expectant mothers. Preserve me from danger and from the excessive pains accompanying childbirth, and shield the child which I now carry, that it may see the light of day and receive the purifying and life-giving waters of baptism through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Gerard Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O great Saint Gerard, beloved servant of Jesus Christ, perfect imitator of your meek and humble Savior, and devoted child of Mother of God, en kindle within my heart one spark of that heavenly fire of charity which glowed in your heart and made you an angel of love.

(Mention your request here…)

O glorious Saint Gerard, because when falsely accused of crime, you did bear, like your Divine Master, without murmur or complaint, the calumnies of wicked men, you have been raised up by God as the patron and protector of expectant mothers. Preserve me from danger and from the excessive pains accompanying childbirth, and shield the child which I now carry, that it may see the light of day and receive the purifying and life-giving waters of baptism through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Gerard Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O great Saint Gerard, beloved servant of Jesus Christ, perfect imitator of your meek and humble Savior, and devoted child of Mother of God, en kindle within my heart one spark of that heavenly fire of charity which glowed in your heart and made you an angel of love.

(Mention your request here…)

O glorious Saint Gerard, because when falsely accused of crime, you did bear, like your Divine Master, without murmur or complaint, the calumnies of wicked men, you have been raised up by God as the patron and protector of expectant mothers. Preserve me from danger and from the excessive pains accompanying childbirth, and shield the child which I now carry, that it may see the light of day and receive the purifying and life-giving waters of baptism through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

