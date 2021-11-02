Spread the Love

Novena Begins: November 2 Feast Day: November 11

Patron Saint of against Poverty, Alcoholism, Beggars

Day 1 – Saint Martin of Tours Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed Saint Martín of Tours, full of the Spirit of the Lord always having inexhaustible charity for the needy.

You, who full of love and generosity when you saw the beggar that was freezing from cold, without knowing that in truth he was Christ, did not doubt to give him half of your cape, and did not give it completely to him since the other half belonged to the Roman army; you, who did not seek recognition but only to favor your neighbor, found glory before the Lord. And when the Savior appeared to you dressed with the half-cape so as to express appreciation for your gesture and He told you “today you covered me with your mantle”, you decided to no longer serve the army and to dedicate your life to God and to the salvation of souls, being from then on a propagator of the faith and a holy man totally dedicated to whomever was in need.

Glorious Saint Martin, you who worked miracles and prodigies, who with joy, amiability and the most exquisite goodness won over the hearts of all and did not cease to ever work for their well being: give me your hand and help me to come out of all lack and scarcity which today afflicts me and weighs me down.

Glorious Saint Martin, my blessed patron, I humbly ask you with great faith that you attain from God, the fount of all Mercies that my ways on this earth, my work and my toils be cleansed and opened with clarity. In the name of Omnipotent God, Saint Martin of Tours, remove all that harms me and give me work and prosperity. O blessed relief, give me your saintly protection, assist me, I beg you, in these difficult times:

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Saint Martin of Tours Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 3 – Saint Martin of Tours Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 4 – Saint Martin of Tours Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 5 – Saint Martin of Tours Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 6 – Saint Martin of Tours Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 7 – Saint Martin of Tours Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 8 – Saint Martin of Tours Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 9 – Saint Martin of Tours Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

