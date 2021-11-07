Spread the Love

About St Gertrude the Great St. Gertrude the Great, or St. Gertrude of Helfta, was born in Germany on January 6th, 1256. She eventually chose to follow the Lord by pursing a vocation as a Benedictine Nun. Her deep and devoted relationship with the Lord in prayer led to her being hailed as a mystic. She was also regarded as a great theologian.

At 25 years old, Gertrude experienced her first series of visions that would continue until the day she passed away. The start of her visions would alter her life in such a way that she considered this moment a “new birth.” Her priorities turned from secular teachings to a more narrow and focused study of Scripture and theology. In so doing, her life became full with an awakening and she began writing for the spiritual benefit of others.

Novena Begins: November 7 Feast Day: November 16

Patron Saint of the West Indies

Day 1 – St. Gertrude The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:

“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen. Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.

St. Gertrude The Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Gertrude The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:

“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen. Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.

St. Gertrude The Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Gertrude The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:

“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen. Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.

St. Gertrude The Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Gertrude The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:

“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen. Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.

St. Gertrude The Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Gertrude The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:

“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen. Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.

St. Gertrude The Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Gertrude The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:

“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen. Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.

St. Gertrude The Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Gertrude The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:

“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen. Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.

St. Gertrude The Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Gertrude The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:

“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen. Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.

St. Gertrude The Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Gertrude The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:

“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen. Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.

St. Gertrude The Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home