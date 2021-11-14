Spread the Love

Novena Begins: November 14 Feast Day: November 23

Patron Saint of Marble Workers, Mariners, Tanners

St. Clement of Rome was the third or fourth successor of Saint Peter.

St. Clement is mentioned by St. Paul in the Epistle to the Philippians, where the apostle says that Clement name is written in the book of life.

Day 1 – St. Clement of Rome Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

We ask you, Master, be our helper and defender. Rescue those of our number in distress, raise up the fallen, assist the needy, heal the sick, turn back those of your people who stray, feed the hungry, release our captives; revive the weak, encourage those who lose heart.

Let all the nations realize that you are the only God, that Jesus Christ is your Child, and that we are your people and the sheep of your pasture. By St. Clement of Rome, disciple of Paul and Bishop of Rome in the first century.



Saint Clement of Rome, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

