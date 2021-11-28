About St. Nicholas of Myra St. Nicholas was born toward the end of the third century. His uncle, the Archbishop of Myra in Lycia, ordained him a priest, and appointed him abbot of a monastery. On the death of the Archbishop, he was elected Bishop of the vacant See.

Throughout his life he retained the bright manners of his early years and showed himself the special protector of the innocent and the wronged. Nicholas once heard that a person who had fallen into poverty intended to abandon his three daughters to a life of sin. Determined, if possible, to save their innocence, the Saint went out by night, and, taking with him a bag of gold, flung it into the window of the sleeping father and hurried off.

He, on awaking, deemed the gift of godsend, and with it dowered his eldest child. The Saint, overjoyed at his success, did the same for the second daughter; but the third time, as he stole away, the father, who was watching, overtook him and kissed his feet, saying: “Nicholas, why do you conceal yourself from me? You are my helper, and the one who has delivered my soul and my daughters’ from hell.”



St. Nicholas is usually represented by the side of a barrel, where a certain man had concealed the bodies of his three children who he had killed, but who were restored to life by the Saint.

St. Nicholas died A.D. 342. His relics were transferred in 1807 to Bari, Italy, and there, after fifteen centuries, “the manna of St. Nicholas” still flows from his bones and heals all kinds of sicknesses.





Novena Begins: November 28 Feast Day: December 6

Name Meaning: “The Victorious People”

Patron Saint of: Children, Fishermen, Merchants, Sailors, Bakers, Dock Workers

Day 1 – St. Nicholas of Myra Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty God, who in thy love didst give to thy servant Nicholas of Myra a perpetual name for deeds of kindness on land and sea: Grant, we pray thee, that thy Church may never cease to work for the happiness of children, the safety of sailors, the relief of the poor, and the help of those tossed by tempests of doubt or grief; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Nicholas of Myra, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Powerful Intercessory Prayer to St. Nicholas “O good St. Nicholas,

you who are the joy of the children,

put in my heart the spirit of childhood,

which the Gospel speaks,

and teaches me

to seed happiness around me.

You, whose feast prepares us

for Christmas,

open my faith to the mystery

of Godmade man.

You, good bishop and shepherd,

help me to find my place

in the Church

and inspire the Church

to be faithful to the Gospel.

O good Saint Nicholas,

patron of children,

sailors and the helpless,

watch over those who pray

to Jesus, your Lord and theirs,

as well as over those who

humble themselves before you.

Bring us all in reverence

to the Holy Child of Bethlehem,

when true joy and peace

are found. Amen St. Nicholas Prayer

