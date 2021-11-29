Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception “Immaculate Conception” is the title given to Mother Mary that celebrates her conception free from original sin. Pope Pius IX proclaimed the Immaculate Conception a dogma of the Church on December 8, 1854:

“The Most Blessed Virgin Mary was, from the first moment of her conception, by a singular grace and privilege of Almighty God, and by virtue of the merits of Jesus Christ, Savior of the human race, preserved immune from all stain of original sin.”

He sited Genesis 3:15 where God told the serpent, “I will put enmity between you and the woman, between your seed and her seed.” The Church understands this to mean that this woman would never be under the power of sin. Mary would forever be in that exalted state of grace which the serpent had destroyed in man. Her continual union with grace explains her enmity with the serpent. Therefore, the Church believes that Mary was not only conceived without sin but was also free of sin throughout her life.

In Luke 1:28, theologians believed that the angel Gabriel’s greeting, which translates “Hail, full of grace”, meant that Mary was fully favored and filled with an abundance of grace.

God’s grace kept her free from sin throughout her life. God chose her from the beginning to be the Mother of Jesus and thus, made her worthy and without sin.

In 1858, in Lourdes, France, the blessed Virgin Mary appeared to Bernadette Soubirous eighteen times. During one of the apparitions, Our Lady told Bernadette to tell the priests to have a chapel built and processions held there. The priest told Bernadette to ask the lady her name. Mary responded, “I am the Immaculate Conception.”



Immaculate Conception Prayer

Novena Begins: November 29 Feast Day: December 8

Patron Saint of: United States

Day 1 – Immaculate Conception Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most Holy Virgin, who was pleasing to the Lord and became His mother, immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look kindly on me as I implore your powerful intercession.

O most Holy Mother, who by your blessed Immaculate Conception, from the first moment of your conception did crush the head of the enemy, receive our prayers as we implore you to present at the throne of God the favor we now request…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your Divine Son while upon this earth; you have the same influence now in heaven. Pray for us and obtain for us from him the granting of my petition if it be the Divine Will.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Immaculate Conception Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most Holy Virgin, who was pleasing to the Lord and became His mother, immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look kindly on me as I implore your powerful intercession.

O most Holy Mother, who by your blessed Immaculate Conception, from the first moment of your conception did crush the head of the enemy, receive our prayers as we implore you to present at the throne of God the favor we now request…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your Divine Son while upon this earth; you have the same influence now in heaven. Pray for us and obtain for us from him the granting of my petition if it be the Divine Will.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Immaculate Conception Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most Holy Virgin, who was pleasing to the Lord and became His mother, immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look kindly on me as I implore your powerful intercession.

O most Holy Mother, who by your blessed Immaculate Conception, from the first moment of your conception did crush the head of the enemy, receive our prayers as we implore you to present at the throne of God the favor we now request…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your Divine Son while upon this earth; you have the same influence now in heaven. Pray for us and obtain for us from him the granting of my petition if it be the Divine Will.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Immaculate Conception Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most Holy Virgin, who was pleasing to the Lord and became His mother, immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look kindly on me as I implore your powerful intercession.

O most Holy Mother, who by your blessed Immaculate Conception, from the first moment of your conception did crush the head of the enemy, receive our prayers as we implore you to present at the throne of God the favor we now request…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your Divine Son while upon this earth; you have the same influence now in heaven. Pray for us and obtain for us from him the granting of my petition if it be the Divine Will.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Immaculate Conception Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most Holy Virgin, who was pleasing to the Lord and became His mother, immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look kindly on me as I implore your powerful intercession.

O most Holy Mother, who by your blessed Immaculate Conception, from the first moment of your conception did crush the head of the enemy, receive our prayers as we implore you to present at the throne of God the favor we now request…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your Divine Son while upon this earth; you have the same influence now in heaven. Pray for us and obtain for us from him the granting of my petition if it be the Divine Will.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Immaculate Conception Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most Holy Virgin, who was pleasing to the Lord and became His mother, immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look kindly on me as I implore your powerful intercession.

O most Holy Mother, who by your blessed Immaculate Conception, from the first moment of your conception did crush the head of the enemy, receive our prayers as we implore you to present at the throne of God the favor we now request…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your Divine Son while upon this earth; you have the same influence now in heaven. Pray for us and obtain for us from him the granting of my petition if it be the Divine Will.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Immaculate Conception Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most Holy Virgin, who was pleasing to the Lord and became His mother, immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look kindly on me as I implore your powerful intercession.

O most Holy Mother, who by your blessed Immaculate Conception, from the first moment of your conception did crush the head of the enemy, receive our prayers as we implore you to present at the throne of God the favor we now request…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your Divine Son while upon this earth; you have the same influence now in heaven. Pray for us and obtain for us from him the granting of my petition if it be the Divine Will.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Immaculate Conception Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most Holy Virgin, who was pleasing to the Lord and became His mother, immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look kindly on me as I implore your powerful intercession.

O most Holy Mother, who by your blessed Immaculate Conception, from the first moment of your conception did crush the head of the enemy, receive our prayers as we implore you to present at the throne of God the favor we now request…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your Divine Son while upon this earth; you have the same influence now in heaven. Pray for us and obtain for us from him the granting of my petition if it be the Divine Will.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Immaculate Conception Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most Holy Virgin, who was pleasing to the Lord and became His mother, immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look kindly on me as I implore your powerful intercession.

O most Holy Mother, who by your blessed Immaculate Conception, from the first moment of your conception did crush the head of the enemy, receive our prayers as we implore you to present at the throne of God the favor we now request…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your Divine Son while upon this earth; you have the same influence now in heaven. Pray for us and obtain for us from him the granting of my petition if it be the Divine Will.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Immaculate Conception Prayer “O Immaculate Virgin!

Mary, conceived without sin!

Remember, you were miraculously

preserved from even the shadow

of sin, because you were destined

to become not only the Mother of God,

but also the mother, the refuge,

and the advocate of man;

penetrated therefore, with the

most lively confidence in your

never-failing intercession,

we most humbly implore you

to look with favor upon the

intentions of this novena,

and to obtain for us the graces

and the favors we request.

You know, O Mary, how often our

hearts are the sanctuaries of God,

Who abhors iniquity.

Obtain for us, then, that angelic

purity which was your favorite virtue,

that purity of heart which will attach

us to God alone, and that purity of

intention which will consecrate

every thought, word, and action

to His greater glory.

Obtain also for us a constant spirit

of prayer and self-denial,

that we may recover by penance

that innocence which we have lost

by sin, and at length attain safely

to that blessed abode of the Saints,

where nothing defiled can enter.

O Mary, conceived without sin,

pray for us who have recourse to thee.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home