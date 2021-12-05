Novena Begins: December 5 Feast Day: December 14

Patron Saint of of Contemplatives, mystics and Spanish poets

Day 1 – St. John of the Cross Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty Father, you endowed John of the Cross with a spirit of self-denial and a love of the Cross. By following his example, may we come to the eternal vision of your glory.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. John of the Cross, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. John of the Cross Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty Father, you endowed John of the Cross with a spirit of self-denial and a love of the Cross. By following his example, may we come to the eternal vision of your glory.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. John of the Cross, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. John of the Cross Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty Father, you endowed John of the Cross with a spirit of self-denial and a love of the Cross. By following his example, may we come to the eternal vision of your glory.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. John of the Cross, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. John of the Cross Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty Father, you endowed John of the Cross with a spirit of self-denial and a love of the Cross. By following his example, may we come to the eternal vision of your glory.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. John of the Cross, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. John of the Cross Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty Father, you endowed John of the Cross with a spirit of self-denial and a love of the Cross. By following his example, may we come to the eternal vision of your glory.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. John of the Cross, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. John of the Cross Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty Father, you endowed John of the Cross with a spirit of self-denial and a love of the Cross. By following his example, may we come to the eternal vision of your glory.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. John of the Cross, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. John of the Cross Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty Father, you endowed John of the Cross with a spirit of self-denial and a love of the Cross. By following his example, may we come to the eternal vision of your glory.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. John of the Cross, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. John of the Cross Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty Father, you endowed John of the Cross with a spirit of self-denial and a love of the Cross. By following his example, may we come to the eternal vision of your glory.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. John of the Cross, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. John of the Cross Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty Father, you endowed John of the Cross with a spirit of self-denial and a love of the Cross. By following his example, may we come to the eternal vision of your glory.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. John of the Cross, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

