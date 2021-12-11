St. Ignatius of Antioch Novena

Novena Begins: December 11 Feast Day: December 20

Patron Saint of Church in Eastern Mediterranean, Church in North Africa

Day 1 – St. Ignatius Antioch Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I am the wheat of God, and am ground by the teeth of the wild beasts, that I may be found the pure bread of God. I long after the Lord, the Son of the true God and Father, Jesus Christ. Him I seek, who died for us and rose again. I am eager to die for the sake of Christ. My love has been crucified, and there is no fire in me that loves anything.

But there is living water springing up in me, and it says to me inwardly:” Come to the Father.”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Ignatius Antioch Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I am the wheat of God, and am ground by the teeth of the wild beasts, that I may be found the pure bread of God. I long after the Lord, the Son of the true God and Father, Jesus Christ. Him I seek, who died for us and rose again. I am eager to die for the sake of Christ. My love has been crucified, and there is no fire in me that loves anything.

But there is living water springing up in me, and it says to me inwardly:” Come to the Father.”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Ignatius Antioch Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I am the wheat of God, and am ground by the teeth of the wild beasts, that I may be found the pure bread of God. I long after the Lord, the Son of the true God and Father, Jesus Christ. Him I seek, who died for us and rose again. I am eager to die for the sake of Christ. My love has been crucified, and there is no fire in me that loves anything.

But there is living water springing up in me, and it says to me inwardly:” Come to the Father.”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Ignatius Antioch Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I am the wheat of God, and am ground by the teeth of the wild beasts, that I may be found the pure bread of God. I long after the Lord, the Son of the true God and Father, Jesus Christ. Him I seek, who died for us and rose again. I am eager to die for the sake of Christ. My love has been crucified, and there is no fire in me that loves anything.

But there is living water springing up in me, and it says to me inwardly:” Come to the Father.”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Ignatius Antioch Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I am the wheat of God, and am ground by the teeth of the wild beasts, that I may be found the pure bread of God. I long after the Lord, the Son of the true God and Father, Jesus Christ. Him I seek, who died for us and rose again. I am eager to die for the sake of Christ. My love has been crucified, and there is no fire in me that loves anything.

But there is living water springing up in me, and it says to me inwardly:” Come to the Father.”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Ignatius Antioch Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I am the wheat of God, and am ground by the teeth of the wild beasts, that I may be found the pure bread of God. I long after the Lord, the Son of the true God and Father, Jesus Christ. Him I seek, who died for us and rose again. I am eager to die for the sake of Christ. My love has been crucified, and there is no fire in me that loves anything.

But there is living water springing up in me, and it says to me inwardly:” Come to the Father.”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Ignatius Antioch Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I am the wheat of God, and am ground by the teeth of the wild beasts, that I may be found the pure bread of God. I long after the Lord, the Son of the true God and Father, Jesus Christ. Him I seek, who died for us and rose again. I am eager to die for the sake of Christ. My love has been crucified, and there is no fire in me that loves anything.

But there is living water springing up in me, and it says to me inwardly:” Come to the Father.”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Ignatius Antioch Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I am the wheat of God, and am ground by the teeth of the wild beasts, that I may be found the pure bread of God. I long after the Lord, the Son of the true God and Father, Jesus Christ. Him I seek, who died for us and rose again. I am eager to die for the sake of Christ. My love has been crucified, and there is no fire in me that loves anything.

But there is living water springing up in me, and it says to me inwardly:” Come to the Father.”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Ignatius Antioch Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I am the wheat of God, and am ground by the teeth of the wild beasts, that I may be found the pure bread of God. I long after the Lord, the Son of the true God and Father, Jesus Christ. Him I seek, who died for us and rose again. I am eager to die for the sake of Christ. My love has been crucified, and there is no fire in me that loves anything.

But there is living water springing up in me, and it says to me inwardly:” Come to the Father.”

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home