Novena Begins: December 17 Feast Day: December 26

Patron Saint of Deacons, altar servers, casket makers

Day 1 – Novena to St. Stephen

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious St. Stephen, first Martyr for the Faith, filled with compassion for those who invoke you, with love for those who suffer, heavily laden with the weight of my troubles. I kneel at your feet and humbly beg you to take my present need under your special protection …



(Mention your request here…)

Vouchsafe to recommend it to our Lord Jesus. Cease not to intercede for me until my request is granted. Above all, obtain for me the grace to one day meet God face to face, and with you and Mary and all the angels and saints praise Him through all eternity. O most powerful Saint Stephen, Deacon and martyr, do not let me lose my soul, but obtain for me the grace of winning my way to heaven, forever and ever.

Saint Stephen, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

