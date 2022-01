Before your pots can feel the heat of the thorns—

whether they be green or dry—the wicked will be swept away.

10 The righteous will be glad when they are avenged,

when they dip their feet in the blood of the wicked.

11 Then people will say,

“Surely the righteous still are rewarded;

surely there is a God who judges the earth.”

Photo by Aron Visuals on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home