

“AND WHATSOEVER YE SHALL ASK IN MY NAME, THAT WILL I DO, THAT THE FATHER MAY BE GLORIFIED IN THE SON.”

~ John 14:13

O DIVINE JESUS, Thou hast promised that anything we ask of the Eternal Father in Thy name shall be granted. Today, in Thy most holy Name, we claim what Thou hast promised, especially in this most ardent need – for peace and reconciliation among man and nation, and; for world healing and eradication of Covid-19 pandemic.

O ETERNAL FATHER. In the name of Jesus, for the love of Jesus, in fulfillment of this promise, and because Jesus has said it, grant us our petitions for the sake of Jesus, Thy Divine Son. Amen.

O GOD, who founded the salvation of the human race on the Incarnation of Thy Word, give Thy peoples the mercy they implore, so that all may know there is no other name to be invoked but the Name of Thy Only Begotten Son. Who lives and reigns with Thee in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

BLESSED BE THE MOST HOLY NAME OF JESUS WITHOUT END!

Father Corapi

Photo by Ron Lach on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home