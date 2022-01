“They have greatly oppressed me from my youth,”

let Israel say;

2 “they have greatly oppressed me from my youth,

but they have not gained the victory over me.

3 Plowmen have plowed my back

and made their furrows long.

4 But the Lord is righteous;

he has cut me free from the cords of the wicked.”

Photo by Ekrulila on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home