Mary was also a model of faith. Oh, how pleasing that faith was to the Heavenly Father! It was her faith that made Jesus grow in Her more each day.

If we have such faith, Jesus will also grow in our hearts. Because of Her humility, Mary feels unworthy to become the Mother of God.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home