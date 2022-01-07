Novena Begins: January 7 Feast Day: January 16

Patron Saint of Sri Lanka

Day 1 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our dear patron Saint Joseph Vaz: You were a person of great heart with a passionate zeal for Christ our Savior in your life as a preacher of the Word of God. Through your ardent efforts and spiritual gifts you brought people to Christ, changed the hearts of many, healed the sick, educated the disadvantaged, defended and aided the persecuted, comforted the afflicted, worked miracles in order to show the power of the name of Jesus. O God, through the intercession of Saint Joseph Vaz: Give us the discerning spirit and gifts of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, gentleness and self-control. Increase our faith and enable us to grow in virtues of prudence, justice temperance and fortitude. Send us angels full of love and affection. Give us the strength to preserve Your creation, our common home and work for the sustainability of our planet. Grant us the wisdom to work in unity with people of all races and religions, and to do our part to remove social and economic inequalities, to assist the marginalized and abandoned, and to bring about peace and harmony. Make us generous disciples of Your Son to listen to the inner promptings and thus to work for faith, justice and peace. May Saint Joseph Vaz intercede for us in our life’s journey to imitate our Master and Lord Jesus. May Saint Joseph Vaz be our inspiration and model in our earthly life to be part of the Reign of God.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our dear patron Saint Joseph Vaz: You were a person of great heart with a passionate zeal for Christ our Savior in your life as a preacher of the Word of God. Through your ardent efforts and spiritual gifts you brought people to Christ, changed the hearts of many, healed the sick, educated the disadvantaged, defended and aided the persecuted, comforted the afflicted, worked miracles in order to show the power of the name of Jesus. O God, through the intercession of Saint Joseph Vaz: Give us the discerning spirit and gifts of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, gentleness and self-control. Increase our faith and enable us to grow in virtues of prudence, justice temperance and fortitude. Send us angels full of love and affection. Give us the strength to preserve Your creation, our common home and work for the sustainability of our planet. Grant us the wisdom to work in unity with people of all races and religions, and to do our part to remove social and economic inequalities, to assist the marginalized and abandoned, and to bring about peace and harmony. Make us generous disciples of Your Son to listen to the inner promptings and thus to work for faith, justice and peace. May Saint Joseph Vaz intercede for us in our life’s journey to imitate our Master and Lord Jesus. May Saint Joseph Vaz be our inspiration and model in our earthly life to be part of the Reign of God.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our dear patron Saint Joseph Vaz: You were a person of great heart with a passionate zeal for Christ our Savior in your life as a preacher of the Word of God. Through your ardent efforts and spiritual gifts you brought people to Christ, changed the hearts of many, healed the sick, educated the disadvantaged, defended and aided the persecuted, comforted the afflicted, worked miracles in order to show the power of the name of Jesus. O God, through the intercession of Saint Joseph Vaz: Give us the discerning spirit and gifts of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, gentleness and self-control. Increase our faith and enable us to grow in virtues of prudence, justice temperance and fortitude. Send us angels full of love and affection. Give us the strength to preserve Your creation, our common home and work for the sustainability of our planet. Grant us the wisdom to work in unity with people of all races and religions, and to do our part to remove social and economic inequalities, to assist the marginalized and abandoned, and to bring about peace and harmony. Make us generous disciples of Your Son to listen to the inner promptings and thus to work for faith, justice and peace. May Saint Joseph Vaz intercede for us in our life’s journey to imitate our Master and Lord Jesus. May Saint Joseph Vaz be our inspiration and model in our earthly life to be part of the Reign of God.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our dear patron Saint Joseph Vaz: You were a person of great heart with a passionate zeal for Christ our Savior in your life as a preacher of the Word of God. Through your ardent efforts and spiritual gifts you brought people to Christ, changed the hearts of many, healed the sick, educated the disadvantaged, defended and aided the persecuted, comforted the afflicted, worked miracles in order to show the power of the name of Jesus. O God, through the intercession of Saint Joseph Vaz: Give us the discerning spirit and gifts of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, gentleness and self-control. Increase our faith and enable us to grow in virtues of prudence, justice temperance and fortitude. Send us angels full of love and affection. Give us the strength to preserve Your creation, our common home and work for the sustainability of our planet. Grant us the wisdom to work in unity with people of all races and religions, and to do our part to remove social and economic inequalities, to assist the marginalized and abandoned, and to bring about peace and harmony. Make us generous disciples of Your Son to listen to the inner promptings and thus to work for faith, justice and peace. May Saint Joseph Vaz intercede for us in our life’s journey to imitate our Master and Lord Jesus. May Saint Joseph Vaz be our inspiration and model in our earthly life to be part of the Reign of God.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our dear patron Saint Joseph Vaz: You were a person of great heart with a passionate zeal for Christ our Savior in your life as a preacher of the Word of God. Through your ardent efforts and spiritual gifts you brought people to Christ, changed the hearts of many, healed the sick, educated the disadvantaged, defended and aided the persecuted, comforted the afflicted, worked miracles in order to show the power of the name of Jesus. O God, through the intercession of Saint Joseph Vaz: Give us the discerning spirit and gifts of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, gentleness and self-control. Increase our faith and enable us to grow in virtues of prudence, justice temperance and fortitude. Send us angels full of love and affection. Give us the strength to preserve Your creation, our common home and work for the sustainability of our planet. Grant us the wisdom to work in unity with people of all races and religions, and to do our part to remove social and economic inequalities, to assist the marginalized and abandoned, and to bring about peace and harmony. Make us generous disciples of Your Son to listen to the inner promptings and thus to work for faith, justice and peace. May Saint Joseph Vaz intercede for us in our life’s journey to imitate our Master and Lord Jesus. May Saint Joseph Vaz be our inspiration and model in our earthly life to be part of the Reign of God.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our dear patron Saint Joseph Vaz: You were a person of great heart with a passionate zeal for Christ our Savior in your life as a preacher of the Word of God. Through your ardent efforts and spiritual gifts you brought people to Christ, changed the hearts of many, healed the sick, educated the disadvantaged, defended and aided the persecuted, comforted the afflicted, worked miracles in order to show the power of the name of Jesus. O God, through the intercession of Saint Joseph Vaz: Give us the discerning spirit and gifts of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, gentleness and self-control. Increase our faith and enable us to grow in virtues of prudence, justice temperance and fortitude. Send us angels full of love and affection. Give us the strength to preserve Your creation, our common home and work for the sustainability of our planet. Grant us the wisdom to work in unity with people of all races and religions, and to do our part to remove social and economic inequalities, to assist the marginalized and abandoned, and to bring about peace and harmony. Make us generous disciples of Your Son to listen to the inner promptings and thus to work for faith, justice and peace. May Saint Joseph Vaz intercede for us in our life’s journey to imitate our Master and Lord Jesus. May Saint Joseph Vaz be our inspiration and model in our earthly life to be part of the Reign of God.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our dear patron Saint Joseph Vaz: You were a person of great heart with a passionate zeal for Christ our Savior in your life as a preacher of the Word of God. Through your ardent efforts and spiritual gifts you brought people to Christ, changed the hearts of many, healed the sick, educated the disadvantaged, defended and aided the persecuted, comforted the afflicted, worked miracles in order to show the power of the name of Jesus. O God, through the intercession of Saint Joseph Vaz: Give us the discerning spirit and gifts of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, gentleness and self-control. Increase our faith and enable us to grow in virtues of prudence, justice temperance and fortitude. Send us angels full of love and affection. Give us the strength to preserve Your creation, our common home and work for the sustainability of our planet. Grant us the wisdom to work in unity with people of all races and religions, and to do our part to remove social and economic inequalities, to assist the marginalized and abandoned, and to bring about peace and harmony. Make us generous disciples of Your Son to listen to the inner promptings and thus to work for faith, justice and peace. May Saint Joseph Vaz intercede for us in our life’s journey to imitate our Master and Lord Jesus. May Saint Joseph Vaz be our inspiration and model in our earthly life to be part of the Reign of God.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our dear patron Saint Joseph Vaz: You were a person of great heart with a passionate zeal for Christ our Savior in your life as a preacher of the Word of God. Through your ardent efforts and spiritual gifts you brought people to Christ, changed the hearts of many, healed the sick, educated the disadvantaged, defended and aided the persecuted, comforted the afflicted, worked miracles in order to show the power of the name of Jesus. O God, through the intercession of Saint Joseph Vaz: Give us the discerning spirit and gifts of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, gentleness and self-control. Increase our faith and enable us to grow in virtues of prudence, justice temperance and fortitude. Send us angels full of love and affection. Give us the strength to preserve Your creation, our common home and work for the sustainability of our planet. Grant us the wisdom to work in unity with people of all races and religions, and to do our part to remove social and economic inequalities, to assist the marginalized and abandoned, and to bring about peace and harmony. Make us generous disciples of Your Son to listen to the inner promptings and thus to work for faith, justice and peace. May Saint Joseph Vaz intercede for us in our life’s journey to imitate our Master and Lord Jesus. May Saint Joseph Vaz be our inspiration and model in our earthly life to be part of the Reign of God.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our dear patron Saint Joseph Vaz: You were a person of great heart with a passionate zeal for Christ our Savior in your life as a preacher of the Word of God. Through your ardent efforts and spiritual gifts you brought people to Christ, changed the hearts of many, healed the sick, educated the disadvantaged, defended and aided the persecuted, comforted the afflicted, worked miracles in order to show the power of the name of Jesus. O God, through the intercession of Saint Joseph Vaz: Give us the discerning spirit and gifts of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, gentleness and self-control. Increase our faith and enable us to grow in virtues of prudence, justice temperance and fortitude. Send us angels full of love and affection. Give us the strength to preserve Your creation, our common home and work for the sustainability of our planet. Grant us the wisdom to work in unity with people of all races and religions, and to do our part to remove social and economic inequalities, to assist the marginalized and abandoned, and to bring about peace and harmony. Make us generous disciples of Your Son to listen to the inner promptings and thus to work for faith, justice and peace. May Saint Joseph Vaz intercede for us in our life’s journey to imitate our Master and Lord Jesus. May Saint Joseph Vaz be our inspiration and model in our earthly life to be part of the Reign of God.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home