Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – January 10, 2022 | USCCB

Monday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 305

Reading I

1 Sm 1:1-8

There was a certain man from Ramathaim, Elkanah by name,

a Zuphite from the hill country of Ephraim.

He was the son of Jeroham, son of Elihu,

son of Tohu, son of Zuph, an Ephraimite.

He had two wives, one named Hannah, the other Peninnah;

Peninnah had children, but Hannah was childless.

This man regularly went on pilgrimage from his city

to worship the LORD of hosts and to sacrifice to him at Shiloh,

where the two sons of Eli, Hophni and Phinehas,

were ministering as priests of the LORD.

When the day came for Elkanah to offer sacrifice,

he used to give a portion each to his wife Peninnah

and to all her sons and daughters,

but a double portion to Hannah because he loved her,

though the LORD had made her barren.

Her rival, to upset her, turned it into a constant reproach to her

that the LORD had left her barren.

This went on year after year;

each time they made their pilgrimage to the sanctuary of the LORD,

Peninnah would approach her,

and Hannah would weep and refuse to eat.

Her husband Elkanah used to ask her:

“Hannah, why do you weep, and why do you refuse to eat?

Why do you grieve?

Am I not more to you than ten sons?”

116:12-13, 14-17, 18-19

R. (17a) To you, Lord, I will offer a sacrifice of praise.

or:

R. Alleluia.

How shall I make a return to the LORD

for all the good he has done for me?

The cup of salvation I will take up,

and I will call upon the name of the LORD.

R. To you, Lord, I will offer a sacrifice of praise.

or:

R. Alleluia.

My vows to the LORD I will pay

in the presence of all his people.

Precious in the eyes of the LORD

is the death of his faithful ones.

O LORD, I am your servant;

I am your servant, the son of your handmaid;

you have loosed my bonds.

R. To you, Lord, I will offer a sacrifice of praise.

or:

R. Alleluia.

My vows to the LORD I will pay

in the presence of all his people,

In the courts of the house of the LORD,

in your midst, O Jerusalem.

R. To you, Lord, I will offer a sacrifice of praise.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

Mk 1:15

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

The Kingdom of God is at hand;

repent and believe in the Gospel.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 1:14-20

After John had been arrested,

Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the Gospel of God:

“This is the time of fulfillment.

The Kingdom of God is at hand.

Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”



As he passed by the Sea of Galilee,

he saw Simon and his brother Andrew casting their nets into the sea;

they were fishermen.

Jesus said to them,

“Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

Then they left their nets and followed him.

He walked along a little farther

and saw James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John.

They too were in a boat mending their nets.

Then he called them.

So they left their father Zebedee in the boat

along with the hired men and followed him.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home