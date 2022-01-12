Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day: Pope Pius XII

“A day will come when the civilized world will deny its God, when the Church will doubt as Peter doubted. She will be tempted to believe that man has become God. In our churches, Christians will search in vain for the red lamp where God awaits them.

