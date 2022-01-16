Saint Paul The Apostle Novena

Novena Begins: January 16 Feast Day: January 25

Patron Saint of Gentile Christians,Missions, Theologians

Day 1 – St. Paul Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious St. Paul, after persecuting the Church you became, by God’s grace, Her most zealous Apostle. To carry the knowledge of Jesus, our Divine Savior, to the uttermost parts of the earth, you joyfully endured prison, scourgings, stonings, and a shipwreck, as well as all manner of persecutions, culminating in the shedding of the last drop of your blood for Our Lord Jesus Christ. Obtain for us the grace to labor strenuously to bring the Faith to others and to accept any trials and tribulations that may come our way.

(Mention your request here…)

Help us to be inspired by your Epistles and to partake of your indomitable love for Jesus, so that after we have finished our course we may join you in praising Him in Heaven for all eternity.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

