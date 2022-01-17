Novena Begins: January 17 Feast Day: January 26

Patron Saint of Crete

Day 1 – St. Titus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father, You gave saint Titus the courage and wisdom of an apostle: May his prayers help us to live holy lives and lead us to heaven, our true home. We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Titus, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home